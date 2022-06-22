19-year-old driver killed in crash near Valleyfair

Minnesota State Patrol said a second driver, who was hospitalized with non-life threating injuries, was suspected of using alcohol before the crash.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — One person died and another was sent to the hospital after two vehicles collided near Valleyfair just before midnight on Tuesday.

Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened between a 2014 Volkswagen Golf and a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander on County Road 101 westbound and Valley Park Drive in Shakopee.

The Volkswagen was turning south onto Valley Park Drive from County Road 101 as the Mitsubishi was heading east, and the two vehicles collided in the intersection, according to information released by state patrol.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 19-year-old man from Eden Prairie, was killed in the crash. His name and other identifying information have not been released by officials as of Wednesday afternoon.

A 26-year-old man from Hopkins was driving the Mitsubishi, and officials said he was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threating injuries. A spokesperson with Valleyfair confirmed that the driver is an employee at the amusement park.

State Patrol noted they believe the driver of the Mitsubishi consumed alcohol before the crash.

