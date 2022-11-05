One dead after house fire in the Township of Dunn

A person trapped inside the home was pulled from the fire by first responders, but was later pronounced dead at the scene.

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. — Early Wednesday morning, Menomonie firefighters and the Dunn County Sheriff's Office received a call of a house fire in the Township of Dunn, Wisconsin.

According to the sheriff's office, the single-story home was immersed in flames when first responders arrived. One person who was inside the home was able to get out before the fire department arrived, but officials quickly realized there was another person trapped. They were able to locate and retrieve the resident from the home and life saving measures were performed.

The victim, who has not yet been named, was later pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is being done by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the official cause of death.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

