Motorcycle rider killed after striking vehicle on I-694

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol said a 31-year-old man from South St. Paul was entering I-694 eastbound at high speed when he struck a Mazda CX5.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A man in his 30s was killed Sunday evening after crashing his Harley-Davidson into another vehicle on I-694.

According to information from the Minnesota State Patrol, troopers responded to the area around I-694 eastbound and Highway 252 in Brooklyn Center just after 6 p.m. Sunday.

Officers said a 31-year-old man from South St. Paul attempted to merge onto I-694 from I-94 north while traveling at high speed. The motorcycle crossed traffic and was struck by a Mazda CX5 headed east.

The motorcycle's rider was ejected, and did not survive the crash. Officials have not released the man's name.

The driver of the Mazda, a 52-year-old woman from White Bear Lake was injured and treated at the scene officials said.

This incident is still under investigation, and KARE 11 will update this article as more information is made available to the media.

MORE NEWS: Woman dies at Minneapolis hospital 10 days after being shot

Watch more local news: