Man killed when he loses control of motorcycle on gravel road near Eagle Lake

Police said some people called 911 after finding an unresponsive rider on the street in Blue Earth County.

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. — A 43-year-old man from Eagle Lake was killed when he was thrown from his motorcycle in Blue Earth County Wednesday night, police say.

According to a release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Department, 911 was called just before 9:30 p.m. when an unresponsive motorcyclist was found on 211th Street between 598th Avenue and 602nd Avenue south of Eagle Lake.

Police and ambulance crews responded to the area, but were unable to save the man's life.

Officials identified the man as 43-year-old Troy Josef Tabor of Eagle Lake.

Officers said that their preliminary investigations show Tabor was riding a 2002 Yamaha V Star and may have lost control of the bike on a gravel road and been thrown off. He was not wearing a helmet, and didn't have a valid license or motorcycle endorsement, according to police.

The crash is still being investigated.

KARE 11 will update this story with more information as it is made available.

MORE NEWS: Committee to likely vote on METRO Blue Line Extension Thursday

MORE NEWS: Man charged in peeping case at MN State Fair bathroom