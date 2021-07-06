Father hospitalized after attempting to help his two children to shore at Moore Lake

According to a press release from the Anoka County Sheriff's Department, the man was transported to HCMC where his condition is unknown.

FRIDLEY, Minn. — A father is hospitalized after going under water while attempting to help his two children, who were struggling to get to shore at Moore Lake in Fridley Sunday evening.

According to a press release from the Anoka County Sheriff's Department, emergency crews were called to the lake just before 5:15 p.m. on a report of a drowning in Moore Lake. Early indications suggest the man went in to help his two juvenile children who were in the lake on flotation devices and struggling to get back to shore.

According to officials, while attempting to swim out and help the children, the man went under water and didn't resurface. Police say the children's mother and other bystanders were able to get the children to shore without injuries.