Father injured in Robbinsdale crash goes home after weeks in the hospital

John Gerding was critically injured when a speeding driver crashed into his car on July 8. His wife Emily was killed in the collision.

ROBBINSDALE, Minn — A Crystal man severely injured in a high-speed crash last month is continuing his recovery at home after being discharged from the hospital.

According to an update on the CaringBridge page for John Gerding, the father of two young children was able to go home with his family in late July.

"JOHN IS HOME!!! He came home yesterday and was able to celebrate Eleanor's Birthday!" the post from July 29 said. "He will continue with his PT/OT as out patient now! More updates to come!"

Gerding was hospitalized in critical condition after a driver slammed into his car in Robbinsdale on July 8. His wife Emily was also in the car and did not survive.

On July 12, 20-year-old Quintin Hudson was charged with criminal vehicular homicide and other counts in connection to the crash. Police said Robbinsdale officers had tried to pull Hudson over for speeding, but he fled in his vehicle before crashing into the Gerdings.

John and Emily, both 34 years old, worked as special education teachers in the Anoka-Hennepin School District. A GoFundMe page created to raise money for their children and John's medical expenses has raised nearly $190,000 as of Aug. 2.

"She was just so nice," Krissy Johnson, manager Tooties On Lowry, said of her former restaurant coworker Emily. "Her smile could fill up a room."

On Aug. 5, family and friends are hosting a benefit for John and his family at the Broadway Pizza/Eagles Nest Lounge in Robbinsdale from 6-9 p.m.

Proceeds from silent auction items, raffle tickets, beer bust and t-shirt sales will go to the Gerding/Darmer Family.

