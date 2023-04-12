Father of missing woman's children issues statement: 'I did not have anything to do with Maddi’s disappearance'

The children Adam Fravel shares with Madeline Kingsbury were taken by child protection workers last week despite his protests. Fravel is contesting.

WINONA, Minn — Adam Fravel, the father of 26-year-old missing Winona woman Madeline Kingsbury's children, was the last known person to see her.

On March 31, Fravel and Kingsbury dropped their two kids off at daycare in Maddi's minivan. Winona police say Fravel told them he and Maddi drove home, Fravel left alone in the van, and Maddi was gone when he returned later that day.

It is unclear where Fravel and Kingsbury's relationship stood at the time she disappeared.

In a statement released by his attorney, Fravel insists he had nothing to do with Maddi's disappearance, but has dealt with a "myriad of accusations."

The full statement reads:

"Over the course of the last 12 days, my family and I have been subject to a myriad of accusations regarding the disappearance of the mother of my children, Maddi Kingsbury. During these last 12 days, I have cooperated with law enforcement at every turn, including sitting down for multiple interviews with Winona County law enforcement. I did not have anything to do with Maddi’s disappearance. I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely. I want that more than anything. Law enforcement advised me on April 2nd that they would not recommend that I attend the press conferences or that I assist in the searches due to safety concerns. However, my non-attendance and silence has been inferred by many as a sign of apathy, or worse. That could not be further from the truth. I want Maddi home and for her to be able to be with our two children. God Bless the Kingsbury family and please bring her home safely."

KARE 11 News reached out to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is assisting Winona Police in the investigation, to ask about Fravel's statement.

"I’m not aware of any law enforcement advising Mr. Fravel not to attend news conferences or search for Madeline," BCA spokesperson Bonney Bowman responded.

"Obviously he's missing the mother of his two children," said Fravel's attorney Zach Bauer. "Adam has been consistent with law enforcement from the first time he sat down with them that he didn't have anything to do with Maddi's disappearance. This is the mother of his two children, obviously, he wants her home safe."

According to court documents, Fravel does not have custodial rights to the two children, and on April 4th police and child protection workers removed the kids from Fravel's home -- citing in part the possibility of "exposure to criminal activity in the children's home."

Fravel is fighting the child protection case in court.

His attorney reiterated that Fravel had nothing to do with Maddi's disappearance.

"Law enforcement I hope is keeping an open mind in the investigation, and Adam has been cooperative with law enforcement and will continue to be so," Bauer said.

