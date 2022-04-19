FBI investigating alleged threats made toward Minneapolis City Council members

The Minneapolis division of the FBI confirmed in a statement that it is working with Minneapolis Police to investigate the reported threats.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — The FBI's Minneapolis division confirms that it is aware of potential threats made toward city council members over the weekend.

The agency explained in a statement sent out Tuesday that every threat is taken very seriously and will be investigated thoroughly.

According to Minneapolis FBI Public Affairs Officer Cyndi Barrington, the agency is working with both the Minneapolis Police Department and other partners to gather more information on the situation.

"My Council colleagues deserve to feel safe," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in his own statement about the reported bomb threats. "These kinds of violent threats are not only frightening and dangerous, they are detrimental to recruiting our future leaders and deter qualified people from stepping into roles of public service."

KARE 11 has reached out to Minneapolis city council members for comment on the reported threats and will update this story as new information becomes available.

