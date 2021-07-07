Federal judge sets hearing on blocking Wisconsin wolf hunt

Six Chippewa tribes filed a lawsuit on Sept. 21 seeking to block the hunt.

A federal judge has set a hearing for later this month on whether to block Wisconsin's fall wolf hunt.

Six Chippewa tribes filed a lawsuit on Sept. 21 seeking to block the hunt, saying hunters killed too many wolves during the state's February season and kill quotas from the fall hunt aren't grounded in science.