FedEx Ground plans to hire nearly 1,000 in Minneapolis, Maple Grove

MINNEAPOLIS — With increased demand for online deliveries, FedEx Ground is looking to add new positions in Minnesota in the coming months.

FedEx officials say the biggest hiring needs are for package handlers.

According to a news release, FedEx Ground plans to hire "more than 950 team members" at its facilities in Minneapolis and Maple Grove.

The open positions are part-time and full-time, with day, night and weekend shifts available.

For more information and how to apply, visit fedexgroundjobs.com.

