WATCH: FedEx truck loses two trailers on I-494 during rush hour

Traffic cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation show the FedEx truck lose the trailers while merging into traffic on I-494.

RICHFIELD, Minn. — Losing a package is frustrating. Losing two trailers of packages… well, that takes frustration to a whole new level.



A FedEx truck driver lost a pair of trailers on Interstate 494 Thursday evening in Richfield, causing a major backup during rush hour.

The driver then backed the truck up and troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol helped reconnect the rig to the trailers. The troopers stayed with the truck as it exited the highway at Penn Avenue, however, it didn’t end there. The trailers slipped off once more before the truck eventually pulled off the road and into a nearby parking lot.

The state patrol says there were no injuries or crashes as a result of the incident.

