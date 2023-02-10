Heads up! FEMA conducting a nationwide emergency alert test on Oct. 4

The Emergency Alert System (EAS) test will sound on radios and TVs, while Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) will be sent to cell phones across America.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — When an emergency alert tone starts going off on our phone this week, don't be alarmed. It's all part of a planned test.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is conducting a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on Wednesday, Oct. 4

The tests will happen at the same time and are scheduled to begin at 1:20 p.m. CT (2:20 ET).

The WEA test will be sent to all cell phones and will display the message in English or Spanish, depending on the device's language settings.

While the test will start at 1:20 p.m. CT, it will continue to be broadcast for about 30 minutes, so your phone could receive the alert any time between 1:20 and 1:50 p.m.

According to FEMA, the alert will say "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

The EAS will sound on radios and television.

FEMA says the purpose of the Oct. 4 test is to "ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level."

If widespread severe weather is forecast for Wednesday, the test will be postponed until Oct. 11.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+