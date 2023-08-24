Festival of Nations ends after 90 years

The multicultural gathering united communities of various backgrounds to celebrate their heritage and traditions.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A beloved event that celebrated Minnesota's diversity has officially ended.

The International Institute of Minnesota (IIM) announced on Thursday that it has canceled the Festival of Nations, an event that began in 1932.

The festival, which celebrated Minnesotan immigrant communities with an international bazaar, performances, demonstrations and exhibits, was canceled in 2020 and 2021, due to the pandemic.

According to the IIM, the pandemic accelerated the global refugee crisis and the institute will now focus its undivided attention on providing primary services for refugees and immigrants.

"The Institute recognizes the disappointment this announcement brings to the dedicated staff, volunteers, families and community organizations who contributed their time and effort to making the Festival a cherished event since 1932.," said the institute in the statement.

According to the release, the organization worked to reimagine the festival over the past two years, considering community partners, a new venue and other changes, but a partner did not emerge.

"We encourage the community to continue embracing and celebrating Minnesota's rich tapestry of cultures, communities and connections. We remain optimistic that these passionate ethnic organizations will adapt and create new traditions of celebration and education in the future," concludes the statement.

