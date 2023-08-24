Festival of Nations ends after 90 years

ST PAUL, Minn. — A beloved event that celebrated Minnesota's diversity has officially ended.
The International Institute of Minnesota (IIM) announced on Thursday that it has canceled the Festival of Nations, an event that began in 1932.
The festival, which celebrated Minnesotan immigrant communities with an international bazaar, performances, demonstrations and exhibits, was canceled in 2020 and 2021, due to the pandemic.
According to the IIM, the pandemic accelerated the global refugee crisis and the institute will now focus its undivided attention on providing primary services for refugees and immigrants.
"The Institute recognizes the disappointment this announcement brings to the dedicated staff, volunteers, families and community organizations who contributed their time and effort to making the Festival a cherished event since 1932.," said the institute in the statement.
According to the release, the organization worked to reimagine the festival over the past two years, considering community partners, a new venue and other changes, but a partner did not emerge.
"We encourage the community to continue embracing and celebrating Minnesota's rich tapestry of cultures, communities and connections. We remain optimistic that these passionate ethnic organizations will adapt and create new traditions of celebration and education in the future," concludes the statement.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.