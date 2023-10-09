x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Officials investigating fire at central Minnesota restaurant

According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, fire crews were called to the Stone Hill Bar & Grill at around 6:15 a.m. Sunday on a report of a fire.
Credit: Morrison County Sheriff's Office

RANDALL, Minn. — A popular restaurant in central Minnesota will be closed "until further notice" after a large fire Sunday morning caused significant damage.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, fire crews were called to the Stone Hill Bar & Grill near Randall, Minnesota at around 6:15 a.m. Sunday on a report of a fire. When crews arrived, they saw fire and smoke coming out of the entryway. A restaurant confirmed the closure in a Facebook post Sunday morning.

Fire officials are still determining the exact cause of the fire.

RELATED: Charges filed in violent Chisago County domestic death

RELATED: St. Paul police identify 37-year-old man as fatal stabbing victim

RELATED: Chisago County woman ID'd after dying 'in a senseless act of domestic violence'

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

More Videos

In Other News

KARE 11 News Now - Oct. 9, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out