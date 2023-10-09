Officials investigating fire at central Minnesota restaurant

RANDALL, Minn. — A popular restaurant in central Minnesota will be closed "until further notice" after a large fire Sunday morning caused significant damage.
According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, fire crews were called to the Stone Hill Bar & Grill near Randall, Minnesota at around 6:15 a.m. Sunday on a report of a fire. When crews arrived, they saw fire and smoke coming out of the entryway. A restaurant confirmed the closure in a Facebook post Sunday morning.
Fire officials are still determining the exact cause of the fire.
