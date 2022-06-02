Crews battle fire at Fort Snelling

It's unclear what building crews are responding to, but officials have confirmed that the fire is mostly out.

MINNEAPOLIS — Fire crews are responding to a fire Thursday afternoon inside a building at Fort Snelling.

Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras show heavy smoke near Highway 62 and Highway 5.

Fort Snelling unveiled a $34.5 billion renovation over Memorial Day weekend, including a revitalized visitor's center. At this point, it's unclear what building crews are responding to, but officials have confirmed that the fire is mostly out. Crews remain at the scene extinguishing some hot spots in the building.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is gathered.

