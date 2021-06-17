Fire crews across the metro battle multiple blazes overnight into Thursday morning

Fires at homes in Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis kept firefighters on their toes.

MINNEAPOLIS — Multiple residential fires broke out across the metro Wednesday night and Thursday morning, keeping firefighters busy.

In the 8600 block of West River Road in Brooklyn Park, a fire broke out just before 11 p.m. The fire was heavy enough that the call went beyond a first alarm while crews fought back the flames. Hennepin County dispatchers report that no one was injured, despite the evident damage to the property.

A second fire was reported on Thursday morning in Minneapolis. Firefighters were at a home in the 1700 block of Emerson Avenue North. Luckily, the fire only damaged the outside of the home, and the people inside were able to escape with no injuries.

Firefighters at this fire also told KARE 11 crews about another incident at 40th and Snelling Avenue in Minneapolis, where different crews were working to extinguish a garage fire. The extent of the damages at this scene are unknown at this time.

KARE 11 will update this article as more information becomes available.