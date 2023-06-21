Fire Captain Chris Parsons remembered

The memorial service drew hundreds of mourners, including Gov. Walz.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Hundreds gathered at Nicollet Island Pavilion Wednesday to honor St. Paul Fire Captain Chris Parsons, who died suddenly last week. Governor Walz and the mayors of both St. Paul and Minneapolis were among those who came to pay their respects.

"He was out there every single day. He's the first one who talked to me before I even knew what a PFAS was," Gov. Walz told the gathering, which included firefighters from throughout the region.

"Chris left our state a better place than when he found it. He was kind, he was compassionate, and he was a good man. And I can tell you he will be deeply missed in the state of Minnesota for a very, very long time."

When Parsons wasn't at Station 22 in Saint Paul's North End neighborhood, he was at the State Capitol making waves. In his capacity as the president of the Minnesota Fire Fighters statewide organization, Parsons worked to create laws that recognized the unique and chronic health hazards firefighters and other first responders face.

He convinced lawmakers to make it a presumption that Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and COVID are work-related illnesses for first responders. He lobbied hard for the Hometown Heroes law that provides financial assistance to injured public safety workers and their families.

Parsons also persuaded lawmakers to outlaw flame retardant chemicals that had known carcinogens and were especially toxic while burning. He had also worked on getting PFAS forever chemicals out of fire suppression foam and firefighting equipment and turnout gear.

"Chris, thank you for your bravery, your sacrifice, and your unwavering commitment to the safety of the residents of Saint Paul and steadfast commitment to the health and safety of responders," St. Paul Fire Chief Butch Inks told the memorial service audience.

Parsons was only 48 when collapsed from a sudden heart ailment after running a 5-K race in Minneapolis on June 10. It came as a surprise to those who know him because he was a runner and an active tennis player.

When it became clear he could not be saved he was kept on life support so that he could become an organ donor before his death on June 15. The Minneapolis native and father of two had worked as a firefighter for 22 years at the time of his death.

"He would want all of us to carry on being our true selves and living our best lives," daughter Kaya Parsons told the crowd.

Daughter Annika Parsons thanked emergency response workers for all the kindness and support they've showed her family since her father's death.

"My dad was never one to make a big fuss, but he’d be incredibly humbled to be a part of these long-held customs," she remarked.

"These past few days people have been telling me, 'Your dad loves you and he’s proud of you.' The thing is I know that. I’ve never doubted that for a second because he told me many times he was proud of me."

Parson's father John held his granddaughters' hands as recalled his son's character and accomplishments.

"Now in the hands of the Lord, tell my son I'll be along directly."





Fire Captain Mike Smith, who leads the St. Paul firefighter's union, told the story of how Parsons as a young man showed up at a fire station in a ponytail and moccasins to ask how to become a St. Paul firefighter. They weren't sure how serious he was until he arrived at the training academy the following year.

As the service wrapped up firefighters formed what is known as a "sea of blue" lining the path from the pavilion to a waiting firetruck. They stood at attention as the honor guard carried Parsons' flag-draped coffin past them and loaded it into the truck.

The fire rig led a procession to Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis, which will be Parsons's final resting place. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to Chris Parsons Memorial Fund for PFAS Research to continue Chris's fight against cancer causing chemicals such as PFAS and working towards supporting cardiac and behavioral health needs of Minnesota firefighters.



