Fire claims life of 1-year-old in Cass County

Two women and three other children were able to escape the early morning fire, which started in a duplex near the town of Remer early Friday.

REMER, Minn. — An early morning duplex fire has claimed the life of a 1-year-old boy near the town of Remer in Cass Country.

Sheriff Tom Burch says Cass County dispatchers received a call reporting a home on fire in Boy Lake Township shortly after 1:45 a.m. Friday. Deputies arrived on scene to find the duplex engulfed in fire, then attempted to check the residence through smoke and flames. They were able to locate an adult female in a bedroom and got her out of the structure.

Fire crews from Longville, Federal Dam and Remer arrived and were able to extinguish the fire. A search of the gutted home led to the discovery of the 1-year-old's body.

Investigators learned that another adult female and three children were able to escape the blaze before first responders arrived.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office, the State Fire Marshal's Office and Leech Lake Tribal Police will investigate to determine the cause of the fire.

Ramsey County Medical Examiner's personnel are performing an autopsy, and will release the identify of the child once family has been notified.