Fire crews respond to 2 fires in 10-hour span at St. Paul intersection; officials working to determine if connected

ST PAUL, Minn. — Officials are investigating two separate fires that occurred at the same intersection Wednesday in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood.
One of the fires occurred Wednesday afternoon at Eastside Checkerboard Pizza on the corner of Arcade Street and Jenks Avenue East. Fire crews arrived and found heavy smoke on both the first and second floors of the restaurant, but officials say they were able to save the building. St. Paul Fire Department Deputy Chief Roy Mokosso said the restaurant wasn't open at the time of the fire due to a remodeling project.
Crews were also called to a fire at around 6:15 a.m. in a building across the street from the restaurant. No injuries were reported at either fire and officials are working to determine if the two are connected.
"St. Paul Fire investigators are working with police investigators as well," said St. Paul Fire Department Deputy Chief Roy Mokosso. "They'll go through a thorough investigation process using scientific technology as well as talking with 911 callers, other businesses in the area and trying to get video so we can better determine timelines in regards to things that could help the investigation process."
