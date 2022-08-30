Fire damages historic Stevens House in Minneapolis

A spokesperson says there is extensive damage to the structure, which is located on the grounds of Minnehaha Falls Regional Park.

MINNEAPOLIS — A piece of Minneapolis history suffered significant damage from an overnight fire Tuesday.

Park Board spokesperson Dawn Sommers confirms that Minneapolis fire crews were called to the John H. Stevens House in Minnehaha Park just before 5 a.m. on reports of a fire.

Sommers reports that the home, which serves as a museum, suffered extensive damage in the fire. Further evaluation will be needed to determine if the structure can be salvaged.

At this point it is unknown what caused the fire. Minneapolis fire investigators are on the scene gathering evidence.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board website says John H. Stevens settled in the area that was to become Minneapolis in 1849, and subsequently built the wood frame home in an area near St. Anthony Falls where the Minneapolis Post Office now sits. The home was later acquired by the Park Board and relocated in 1896 to Minnehaha Park in what is described as "a most unusual display of civic participation," with the house being pulled by an estimated 10,000 school children tugging on huge ropes in relay fashion.

A website dedicated to the John H. Stevens house maintains it was the "unofficial" birthplace of the city of Minneapolis, with citizens gathering to name their community and organize Hennepin County. The first state agricultural society and the first school district were established in this house, and federal judges worked there presiding over territorial courts. "Here, the city streets were platted and named, transportation was provided across the falls to St. Anthony, and the development of water power was planned," site authors maintain.

