Fire damages the Corner Bar, owner seeks to fundraise for comeback in 2021

The owner started a fundraiser Sunday that amassed over $15,000 in a few hours.

A bar in downtown Minneapolis has shut down following a fire on Friday, and the owner is looking to raise funds to reopen in 2021, according to a press release from the owner Bill Murray.

The fire started at around 11:30 p.m. and burned for around 10 hours "after being semi-extinguished by a burst pipe and caused a massive amount of damage to the building’s interior," the press release states.

The owner said there were no injuries reported.

"The Corner Bar is a staple of downtown nightlife located between the U of M campus and TCF Stadium," the release reads. "It’s known as a popular local sports bar as well as the home of the Comedy Corner Underground, the upstart standup comedy venue that’s also the headquarters of the annual 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival."

Murray started a fundraiser to cover ongoing costs.

It was launched Sunday and it within a few hours it has amassed $16,000 out of the $30,000 goal.