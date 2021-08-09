Fire departments struggle to recruit, retain firefighters - some down more than a dozen

"You’re not going to get any sleep, we’re going to work you like a dog and you might get cancer and die," fire captain criticizes current recruitment model.

MINNEAPOLIS — Hundreds of firefighters flocked to northern Minnesota to fight the wildfires burning there and that brought a shortage of federal firefighters to our attention.

This problem is plaguing local departments too, including Minneapolis, where call volumes grow every year along with the population.

The president of the Local 82 Union, Mark Lakosky, says the fire department is on track to respond to 50,000 calls this year.

But they're short 18 firefighters - a number that keeps falling.

"I predict 25-plus short by June, if not more, because we've got some other people that'll be leaving," said Lakosky.

Lakosky says the number of applicants is the lowest he's seen in 20 years on the job.

While in the northeast corner of the state, Moorhead's Fire Captain Rick Loveland says recruitment and retention are problems for rural departments.

"The last time we gave a test three years ago we had six applicants," said Loveland. "We're just looking for somebody to fill the boots."

He says it can take upwards of 500 hours to fulfill the job training requirements. Add in the nonstandard work schedule, low wages and lack of sleep, and Loveland says that's not an enticing model.

"What we're seeing now is this might be a job I might want to try, but it's not a job I want to do" explained Loveland. "How do we meet the needs of the new recruit that we're looking for today?"

Even he needs to hire another 15 firefighters that each add at least $125,000 dollars to the budget.

A strain on any department, that while might be short on staff, is still full of dedicated public servants.

"Our people have no problem taking anything on that benefits the wellness and safety of the citizens and the visitors of Minneapolis," said Lakosky. "The only thing we've ever asked is staff us properly."