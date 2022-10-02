Twin Cities greenhouse destroyed by fire

According to fire officials, a three-alarm fire broke out at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday at Lynde Greenhouse.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — A greenhouse in Maple Grove was destroyed early Sunday morning by a fire, local officials say.

According to fire officials, a three-alarm fire broke out at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday at Lynde Greenhouse on Pineview Lane and quickly spread.

A person passing by saw flames coming out of the greenhouse and called for fire crews, officials say.

No one was injured and crews are still at the scene.

