Fire destroys Minneapolis family home

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis family is now being helped by the Red Cross after their home was destroyed in a fire Monday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, fire crews went to a home on the 400 block of Lowry Avenue after it was reported that smoke was coming out of the roof and a fire in the attic.

When crews arrived at the home, the residents were all outside and found intense fire in the second floor, near the roofline area, officials said.

Minneapolis Fire said in a statement that crews had to leave the building due to the heavy fire and had to extinguished the fire from outside. Once some of the fire was put out, crews went back inside to search each floor, which were all found clear.

Due to the damage from the fire and water used to put it out, the home was "deemed uninhabitable." Now, officials say the Red Cross was contacted to help two adults and four children.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

