Fire destroys RV, several tents at St. Paul homeless encampment

Firefighters responded early Monday morning to the fire near Interstate 94 and Cretin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Several tents and an RV were destroyed by a fire at a St. Paul homeless encampment Monday morning.

According to the St. Paul Fire Department, the initial call firefighters responded to was about a garage fire on Gilbert Avenue just off Interstate 94 around 5 a.m.

When crews arrived they found an RV and several tents on fire at a homeless encampment near I-94 and Cretin Avenue North. The fire was extinguished quickly, but the fire department says the RV and the tents were destroyed.

A man in his 50s was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Fire officials don't know if he was in the RV or in a tent.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.