Fire destroys three businesses in downtown Grand Marais

The fire started at the Crooked Spoon Cafe and spread to the neighboring Picnic & Pine and White Pine North.

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. — The Cook County Sheriff's office says a fire has destroyed three businesses in downtown Grand Marais.

The fire was first reported in the back of the Crooked Spoon Cafe on Wisconsin Street around 1:19 p.m. on Monday, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. The fire then spread to two neighboring businesses, Picnic & Pine and White Pine North, also located on Wisconsin Street, just off the city's waterfront on Lake Superior.

The sheriff's office said strong wind gusts made the fire difficult to contain. Volunteer firefighters responded from several communities, including Grand Marais, Lutsen, Maple Hill and Colvill. Power was cut to the area, and a backhoe was deployed to help fire crews knock down the fire.

No injuries were reported. The fire was under control by late afternoon.

“I commend the swift actions of our fire departments, the City PUC and all emergency personnel involved to contain this major fire under very difficult conditions and circumstances,” said Sheriff Pat Eliasen in a statement. “This is a devastating loss for our community and certainly the business owners. Thankfully nobody was injured during the fire.”

The Minnesota Fire Marshal has been dispatched to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

"It's been a crazy year," White Pine North owner Tyler Dean told KBJR-TV. "Just last week I was joking with a friend who is a business owner saying this whole pandemic was not in our business plan. We purchased White Pine North in January of this year. This week, a fire. It was not in the business plan. We'll rebuild and it will be awesome."

In a post on Twitter, Governor Tim Walz expressed his condolences to those affected by the fire.

"I’m sorry to hear this terrible news," Walz said. "These businesses hold a special place in many of our hearts. I’m keeping the tight-knit Grand Marais community in my thoughts today. And tomorrow, we will rebuild."

