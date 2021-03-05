Fire guts historic paper mill in Wisconsin

Fire officials aren't yet sure what started the fire at the Whiting Mill in Menasha, or the extent of the damage.

MENASHA, Wis. — Fire crews worked all through the night battling a significant fire at a historic paper mill in Menasha, Wisconsin.

According to officials at the Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue, fire crews were called to the the Whiting Mill around 7:30 Sunday night. The blaze was significant, lighting up the night sky south of Green Bay. Whiting Mill is located on a strip of land between the canal and Fox River near the base of the Fox Cities Trestle Trail.

As of Monday morning officials aren't sure what started the fire or the extent of the damage. Multiple engines and crews are still on scene trying to get the fire under control.

The Whiting Paper Mill has quite an extensive history, according to NBC 26 TV in Green Bay. The George A. Whiting Paper Company mill in Menasha was built in 1882 by George A Whiting I and the Gilbert Brothers- Theodore and William, according to UW Madison Libraries.

A photo from Menasha Mayor Don Merkes of the huge fire raging out-of-control in his city at the former site of the George Whiting Paper Company. Reminds me of the Menasha Wooden Ware fire when I was a kid. pic.twitter.com/kB1tcvnG0C — Rick McNeal on WAPL (@RickMcNealWAPL) May 3, 2021

On August 24, 1888, a serious fire ravaged the mill. When the firemen doused a stream of cold water on a hot steel bleaching drum, an explosion occurred, killing 16 spectators and firemen. The mill was later rebuilt by Mr. Whiting.

James Taylor, District 2 Alderman for the City of Menasha, worked at the mill in the late 70s. The Whiting Paper Co. made specialty paper products, like greeting cards and construction paper. After 139 years, the Whiting Paper Mill closed for good in 2016. Taylor told NBC 26 he was sad to watch the mill go up in flames.