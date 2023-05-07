18-year-old arrested after fire damages boats on Lake Minnetonka

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said several people were seen on surveillance video lighting fireworks on the dock just before the fire started.

ORONO, Minn. — Multiple boats and a portion of a Lake Minnetonka marina were damaged early Wednesday morning after a fire, possibly started by fireworks, broke out on the dock.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said surveillance video showed "multiple individuals" lighting fireworks on the docks in Brown's Bay just before the fire started and then "running from the marina."

The fire, which multiple agencies responded to around 1:45 a.m., damaged five boats, the HCSO said.

Several people were detained by police in connection to the blaze, and one 18-year-old was arrested and booked into the Hennepin County Jail for criminal damage to property.

