Fire kills 12,000 pigs at Waseca County swine farm

Fire officials said the Sunday night fire destroyed two buildings and killed most of the farm's pigs. No injuries were reported for farm staff or fire crews.
WASECA COUNTY, Minn. — A Waseca County pig farm went up in flames Sunday night, destroying two buildings and killing thousands of pigs. 

Crews responded to the fire at Woodville Pork at about 10:30 p.m., Waseca Fire Chief Jason Forshee told KARE 11. When firefighters arrived, they found that one of the farm's buildings was "engulfed" in flames. 

In total, Forshee said the fire destroyed two of the farm's three buildings -- killing 12,000 pigs. Another 3,000 pigs housed in the third building were saved. 

No injuries were reported for crews or farm staff. 

Forshee said a total of 9 fire departments mobilized to fight the blaze. The last firefighters cleared the scene at 10:30 a.m. Monday. 

The State Fire Marshall is on the scene and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Forshee said.

