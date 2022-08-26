Woman found dead inside North St. Paul apartment fire

Investigators were called to an apartment fire Thursday evening around the 2200 block of South Avenue East.

NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — Officials found the remains of a woman inside an apartment Thursday evening in North St. Paul.

The North St. Paul Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on the 2200 block of South Avenue East around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

When fire officials arrived, they were able to enter the building and located the remains of a dead woman inside the apartment, the City of North St. Paul said in a statement.

Ramsey County Medical Examiners Office took the woman in for an autopsy and results are pending. The woman's identity will be released when family members have been notified.

The incident is under investigation and this story will be updated with more details as it becomes available.

