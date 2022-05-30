Officials order shelter in place for city of Wadena over fire

WADENA, Minn. — The Wadena Fire Department is telling city residents not to leave their homes Monday afternoon, as a fire rages near hazardous materials.
In a Facebook post around 3:45 p.m., the fire department warned residents to avoid Highway 10, followed minutes later by a post recommending the entire city shelter in place. The WFD says anyone who needs a place to shelter can do so at the Wadena-Deer Creek High School, located at 600 Colfax Ave SW.
Officials have not yet confirmed the location in which the fire broke out.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
