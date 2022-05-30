x
Officials order shelter in place for city of Wadena over fire

The Wadena Fire Department says anyone who needs a place to shelter can do so at the Wadena-Deer Creek High School, located at 600 Colfax Ave SW.
WADENA, Minn. — The Wadena Fire Department is telling city residents not to leave their homes Monday afternoon, as a fire rages near hazardous materials.

In a Facebook post around 3:45 p.m., the fire department warned residents to avoid Highway 10, followed minutes later by a post recommending the entire city shelter in place. The WFD says anyone who needs a place to shelter can do so at the Wadena-Deer Creek High School, located at 600 Colfax Ave SW.

Officials have not yet confirmed the location in which the fire broke out.

SHELTER IN PLACE FOR WHOLE CITY OF WADENA. STAY IN YOUR HOUSE. We are on a working fire and there is hazardous...

Posted by Wadena Fire Department Minnesota on Monday, May 30, 2022

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

