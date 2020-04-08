Massive fire leaves charred building in St. Paul

Crews were able to quickly knock down a towering blaze Tuesday morning.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A massive fire raged in downtown St. Paul Tuesday morning, visible from the I-94 traffic cameras, and for miles around.

Crews were on scene Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Smith Ave. North, near the Xcel Energy Center.

Roads remain closed in the area around the building.

Two ramps closures in the area are also in place. I-94 eastbound is closed at the 5th Street exit, and I-35 eastbound has been closed at the northbound Kellogg Street exit.

The cause of the fire, and if anyone was injured is unknown at this time.