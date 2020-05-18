Fire damages Brainerd City Hall

The building is currently undergoing a large remodeling project.

BRAINERD, Minn. — Fire damaged a portion of Brainerd City Hall on Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

Video posted to social media showed flames and thick smoke rising from the roof of the building.

Mayor Dave Badeaux tells KARE 11 the building is currently undergoing a large remodeling project, and a crew was working on the roof at the time; however, Badeaux didn't know the exact type of work they were doing, or if the remodeling work is directly related to the fire.

Badeaux said the fire was contained to the roof, but the third floor did receive some smoke and water damage.

The mayor said about 30 employees were in the building Monday, but as the fire happened over the lunch hour, only 10 employees were inside at the time. All were able to evacuate safely.