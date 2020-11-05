Firefighter falls through damaged second floor while responding to fatal townhome fire

The firefighter fell through to the basement as he turned from the stairs to the second floor.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — A firefighter fell through the second floor of a townhome while responding to a fatal fire in Columbia Heights Sunday evening.

The incident took place at around 5:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Sullivan Lane

The sole resident of the townhome was found dead, according to officials.

The firefighter fell through to the basement as he turned from the stairs to the second floor. He suffered lower back injuries and was transported to a hospital as a precaution, according to officials.

The fire had spread through the entire unit.