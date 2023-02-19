Firefighter transported to hospital, multiple dogs dead in Minneapolis house fire

The homeowner reportedly had ten dogs inside the home, several of whom were found dead.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Fire Department (MFD) says that one firefighter was transported to the hospital after responding to a house fire on Saturday night.

Officials were called to a residential home on the 2900 block of Aldrich Avenue North at approximately 9:42 p.m. Crews found a "heavy fire" on the first and second floors, as well as the fire extension to the basement and in the "exterior roof eves," according to a press release.

Crews reportedly conducted searches of all the floors in the house and laid down a line exterior to extinguish some of the flames.

Fire crews have lines laid and conducting searches at a fire in a 2 1/2 story residential building located on the 2900 block of Aldrich Ave N. Crews conducting an interior fire attack on the heavy fire showing on the 1st floor. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) February 19, 2023

One firefighter with "possible exhaustion" was evaluated on the scene and then transported to the hospital.

The residents were out of the home at the time of the fire, and the homeowners told crews that there were ten dogs inside the home. MFD says firefighters were able to locate several of the dogs, all of whom were found dead. An official count of the deceased dogs is unknown at this time.

MFD says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Watch more local news: