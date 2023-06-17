Firefighters mourn loss of Chris Parsons

Statewide leader advocated for first responders at State Capitol.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Fire Station 22 was draped in black and purple mourning bunting Monday, as colleagues marked the sudden loss of Captain Chris Parsons.

The veteran firefighter and worker safety advocate died June 15, six days after collapsing on his way home from running a 5K race in Minneapolis. He was only 48.

"Chris was a champion. He was resilient. He wouldn't give up," said Captain Mike Smith, who heads the IAFF Local 21, the Saint Paul firefighters union. Smith said he was stunned to learn that his mentor had died without any warning.

"This hit hard. We’re all devastated. It’s hard to swallow, hard to digest. A healthy 48-year-old fire captain, a guy who ran twice a day, who ran marathons," Smith remarked.

"He was larger than life. Six feet seven. Everybody knew him. The former president of the statewide firefighters’ organization. Now he's just gone."



Parsons was a familiar figure at the State Capitol where he threw a spotlight on the hazards that first responders face and the toll it takes on their physical health. As head of the Minnesota Professional Fire Fighters he regularly advocated for changes in laws to improve safety for public safety workers and recognize the wear and tear on their physical health.

He lobbied to ban cancer-causing flame retardants, to create financial relief for injured firefighters and their families. He also worked to create a presumption that post-traumatic stress disorder and COVID were work-related ailments for first responders, so they didn’t have to go through extra steps to prove the cause of their ailments.

"With the presumptive laws, flame retardants, work on cancer, the fight against PFAS chemicals, you name it, he made in impact on every one of us," Smith told KARE.

Parsons ran for Minneapolis City Council in 2021 and still had political aspirations at the time of his death.

"He wasn't done. He was still going to run for Minneapolis City Council. He was meant to serve. That's what he did, and he did it well. He had a lot left to do."

To Smith it made total sense for Governor Tim Walz to order flags at half-staff at the State Capitol and other state government buildings to honor Parsons.

"With the work that he did at the Capitol he made an impact on every firefighter across the state."



Tom Clark, the Minnesota Professional Fire Fighters Secretary/Treasurer noted the organization's former head for his work on the Hometown Heroes Act and other pressing issues.

"He was able to get legislation passed that affected not only every fire fighter in Minnesota but those across the nation. Chris literally was 'head and shoulders' above everyone and always made a memorable impression."

Current MPFF President Scott Vadnais also had high praise for the man he replaced in the statewide group.

"Chris was an incredibly knowledgeable labor leader, charismatic and very eloquent speaker. He will be missed but his legacy will live on forever."