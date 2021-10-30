Multiple firefighters treated following Minneapolis house fire

An adult victim was rescued from the second floor of the home on the 3400 block of Blaisdell Avenue and taken to the hospital.

MINNEAPOLIS — Multiple firefighters were taken to the hospital after battling a house fire in Minneapolis early Saturday morning.

According to Minneapolis Fire, crews arrived at a 2 and a half story home on the 3400 block of Blaisdell Avenue just after 5:30 a.m. The exterior front porch was fully engulfed at that time and expanding to the first and second floors of the home.

After controlling the exterior fire, crews began searching the home. An adult male who was found outside of the house told firefighters that there was a second person possibly still inside.

An adult victim was found on the second floor and brought outside, where crews began CPR. The victim was taken to a local hospital, and two firefighters rode along with paramedics to help with emergency care.

Three firefighters were also taken to the hospital - one was treated for an ankle injury that happened after the firefighter partially fell through a hole that burned into the floor. Two others were treated for overexertion and exhaustion.

After the two-alarm fire was extinguished, Minneapolis Fire says one cat was found dead inside the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.