First Avenue, Vikings among Walz's 'Kids Deserve a Shot' campaign donors

Gov. Walz announced a list of COVID-19 vaccine incentive "experiences" for kids, including meet-and-greets with professional athletes, and a dog-sledding excursion.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz announced a new list of COVID-19 vaccine incentive "experiences" for kids, including meet-and-greets with professional Minnesota athletes, and a dog-sledding excursion up north.

The list of experiences released Tuesday will be up for grabs for fully vaccinated 12- to 17-year-olds as part of the governor's weekly drawing for the "Kids Deserve a Shot" campaign.

“It takes all of us to fight COVID-19, and every shot in the arm is critical to curbing the spread and saving lives,” said Walz in a press release. “We need all Minnesotans 12-17 to join us. From first pitch to First Ave, you can win an amazing experience for simply getting fully vaccinated."

The incentives include experiences with all of Minnesota's professional sports teams — the Vikings, Twins, Wild, Lynx, Timberwolves and United — as well as the St. Paul Saints and University of Minnesota Golden Gophers. Tickets to attend a show at First Avenue, the chance to be "keeper for the day" at the Como Zoo and Conservatory, and a four-day dog sledding trip in Ely are also included.

“I hope our kids and young people are as excited about these incentives as I am about making sure they’re protected from COVID. It’s easy: get fully vaccinated and get your shot at one of these incredible rewards,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan in the release.

The experiences will be divided up and drawn across five drawings, which will be held each week from Nov. 19 through Dec. 17.

Parents can enter their children for the incentives drawing here. Children must be entered by that week's deadline, and once entered, each child will be included in future drawings.

Each child who is entered will also have the chance to win a $100,000 college scholarship.

Official rules and deadlines can be found here.

For a complete list of experiences included in the campaign, click here.

The drawings will be conducted by the Minnesota State Lottery.