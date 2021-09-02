x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

First-degree manslaughter charge added to case against former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter

Potter is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Daunte Wright in April during a traffic stop.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday the state will add a first-degree manslaughter charge to the case against former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter.

In a statement, Ellison's office said after conducting a review of the case, the attorney general believed Potter acted recklessly while handling a firearm, warranting the amendment to the complaint. 

The original charge of second-degree manslaughter also still stands.

Potter is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Daunte Wright in April during a traffic stop. Two days after the fatal shooting, both Potter and Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon resigned from their positions.

Potter is scheduled to stand trial on Nov. 30.

Related Articles

 