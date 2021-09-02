First-degree manslaughter charge added to case against former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter

Potter is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Daunte Wright in April during a traffic stop.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday the state will add a first-degree manslaughter charge to the case against former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter.

In a statement, Ellison's office said after conducting a review of the case, the attorney general believed Potter acted recklessly while handling a firearm, warranting the amendment to the complaint.

The original charge of second-degree manslaughter also still stands.

Potter is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Daunte Wright in April during a traffic stop. Two days after the fatal shooting, both Potter and Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon resigned from their positions.