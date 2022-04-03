First eaglet of 2022 hatches on DNR webcam

The first eaglet of the season arrived right on schedule after about five weeks of incubation, and the second egg could hatch in the coming days.

MINNESOTA, USA — The nest on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' EagleCam just got a little more crowded.

Right on schedule, the first eaglet of the season hatched on Tuesday, March 22, about five weeks after the female eagle laid her first egg on Feb. 12.

The hatching process for eagles is called piping and can take an entire day. And newborn eaglets learn independence very quickly in life -- they don't get any help from mom or dad during piping.

Here's a bright spot on a gloomy day: the first eaglet of 2022 has hatched!



The second egg was laid four days after the first, so it might be a couple days before it hatches.



But the excitement isn't over just yet.

The eagle pair's second egg arrived just four days after the first on Feb. 16, so we can expect another eaglet to hatch soon and complete the clutch.

While incubation period continues for a few more days for the second egg, mom is spending most of the time sitting on the egg to keep it warm, while dad forages for food.

