Dr. Jill Biden to visit University of Minnesota Wednesday

The First Lady is scheduled to hold a listening session at the U of M with Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

MINNEAPOLIS — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will return to Minnesota on Feb. 9 alongside Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

The visit, meant to highlight the American Rescue Plan's investments in child care, will bring Dr. Biden to the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

According to the White House, Dr. Biden, Secretary Becerra, Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will all host a listening session at the U of M around 1 p.m. CT Wednesday.

In a recent visit to the University of Minnesota, Walz and Flanagan used the school's Institute of Child Development as the backdrop to announce the administration's $2.7 billion "local jobs and projects" plan. The institute is currently getting a major rebuild thanks to money from the $1.9 billion bonding bill approved by the 2020 legislature.

The First Lady made several campaign stops in Minnesota in 2020 while her husband, Joe Biden, ran for president. She was also scheduled to visit in July 2021 but that trip was canceled.

Across Minnesota, more than $40 million of American Rescue Plan assistance is currently being used to support hospital staff as they battle COVID-19. A fourth federal medical team from the Department of Defense arrived in Minneapolis at the end of January to bolster staff at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Hundreds of other nurses have been deployed to Minnesota to work at hospitals across the state that are dealing with ongoing personnel shortages.

