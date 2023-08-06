First look inside the newly renovated Uptown Theater

The Uptown Theater will open to the public on Saturday, June 10 with a kickoff party featuring Yam Haus.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — The sign outside the Uptown Theater during the pandemic read, "I assure you we're not open." Thursday, new staff put up a new sign saying, "I assure you we're open."

The newly renovated Uptown Theater in Minneapolis is entering its next act as a multi-purpose event venue.

It closed in 2021 after Landmark Theaters, which operated the space as a movie theater, was evicted due to unpaid back rent.

Swervo Development (also behind The Armory's redevelopment) spent two-and-a-half years on the space's revival.

"He [Ned Abdul] basically restored what was here. The footprint is a little different and the finishes are different, but for the most part, it is what a lot of people remember," said Mike Finkelstein, who worked with Swervo's team on the project.

Finkelstein said the biggest challenge involved expanding the theater into the next building. It had been closed for several years, but prior to its closure, was a hair salon.

"Design, construction, those on a macro level were very, very challenging," Finkelstein said.

But the expansion allows Uptown Theater to host up to 2,500 people. Much of the new space will be used for back of house operations.

"Unfortunately, the last three years has been tough on almost everyone and so having a new space like this and having some of these newer businesses open and developers really excited about this area is helpful for everyone to cross-promote," said Natasha Greiling, on the board of the Uptown Association. "You come to a show but you want to do something before, you want to do something after."

The venue will not only host live music but comedy shows, corporate and special events. The theater also added 150 new jobs to the city.

"The vitality of Uptown is back and really reenergizing and reenvisioning what this area is," Greiling said. "We have three event venues... within a block of each other, really. So this is the center point and really a beacon of the area."

While the theater is ready for guests, the iconic marquee still needs work.

The public will get its first chance inside on Saturday, June 10 for the Uptown Theater Kickoff Party featuring Yam Haus.

