First golf course opening for the 2021 season

CreeksBend Golf Course in New Prague will be the first course to open this spring in Minnesota.

NEW PRAGUE, Minn. — It's about that time to dust off your clubs and lace up the golf shoes.

On March 9, CreeksBend Golf Course in New Prague will be the first course to open for the 2021 season in Minnesota.

According to TwinCitiesGolf.com, the course will be open for nine holes and is walking only, no carts. The driving range at CreeksBend is also currently open.

Driving ranges are also open at the following courses:

Bunker Hills Golf Club

Crosswoods Golf Course

Majestic Oaks Golf Club

Refuge Golf Club

Ponds Golf Course