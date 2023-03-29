First 'saltie' of the season arrives in Duluth Harbor

DULUTH, Minn. — After crossing thousands of miles and multiple oceans, the first "saltie" of the season arrived in Duluth this week.
When the Federal Dart sailed past Canal Park on Tuesday, March 28, the ship broke the record for earliest ocean-going vessel to arrive in Twin Ports history. The previous record belonged to the Federal Hunter, which arrived on March 30, 2013.
Onboard the Federal Dart was 23,000 short tons of cement from Turkey, which will be unloaded at the CRH/Ash Grove Terminal at Rices Point.
The ship's slow and steady arrival was captured on the Duluth Harbor Cam Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. Click here to watch the video.
Earlier this month Visit Duluth, the city's tourism agency, launched its 40th annual "First Ship" contest. The person with the closest guess to the first saltie's arrival is slated to with a Duluth prize pack and overnight stay. Think your guess was closest? Visit Duluth says it'll reveal this year's winner soon.
