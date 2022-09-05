Officials recover 77-year-old man from Long Lake

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said the victim was fishing from shore and "somehow fell into the water."

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead Monday afternoon after his body was pulled from Long Lake, according to police.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to the scene around 12:10 p.m. after a neighbor reported seeing a man was in the water about 30 feet from shore.

When first responders arrived, they were able to pull the man back into shore, but lifesaving measures were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the man fell into the water while fishing from the shore.

