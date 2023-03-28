Fish kill triggered by shutdown of Xcel power plant

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) says approximately 230 fish died due to a change in water temperature in the Mississippi River near Monticello.

MONTICELLO, Minn. — A chemical leak at Xcel Energy's nuclear power plant in Monticello set into motion a chain of events that is impacting more than human life.

The temporary shutdown of the plant, due to at least two leaks of water containing the radioactive element Tritium, is now being blamed for a fish kill on the Mississippi River. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) says at least 230 fish died due to a change in water temperature in the Mississippi River.

MPCA says during normal operations, the power plant discharges warm water into the river that area fish become used to. With operations idled, temperatures in the Mississippi cool, shocking the systems of the fish. Those killed include bass, channel catfish, common carp, and one or more species of sucker fish.

State officials emphasize that the fish kill is not due to the presence of Tritium.

The decision to shut down the Monticello plant came last week following the announcement of a second leak at the plant. Xcel Energy said crews will replace a faulty water pipe that runs between two buildings on the plant site, and perform additional maintenance while the operation is down.

MPCA and the Minnesota Department of Health are monitoring samples taken from groundwater wells, and say to this point they have no evidence that the tritium has reached the Mississippi River or contaminated drinking water sources in and around Monticello.

