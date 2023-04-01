Flight cancellations delay spring break plans for travelers at MSP

"They had police officers up at the gate because people were so upset and we weren't getting any answers," said passenger Holly Bueno.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — While it may not look or feel like spring just yet, many in Terminal 2 at MSP Saturday were still prioritizing spring break plans.

"We were trying to," said Sun Country passenger Cindy Andress.

But a seemingly delayed season is also leading to frustration for hundreds of Sun Country passengers left stranded Saturday evening.

"They had police officers up at the gate because people were so upset and we weren't getting any answers," said passenger Holly Bueno.

"So we've been out here since 7:30 this morning and we were booked for a flight at 10:40 and then it got rebooked 7 times today," explained Andress.

She was waiting for a Sun Country flight to Costa Rica.

Which Sun Country passenger Jennifer Larson says never happened even after sitting on the plane for an hour and a half.

"The pilot said, I'm really sorry we loaded the wrong luggage, we have an inexperienced ground crew so we're going to have to wait and reload all the right luggage," said Larson.

"And then they came on and said we're sorry folks it's 90 minutes, by federal FAA law you have to deboard the plane," said Bueno.

"There's no one here in reservations that can help you in any way," said Larson.

"They're not owning their mistake," said Andress.

However, Sun Country did own up to the mistake in an apology sent to KARE 11:

"The Costa Rica flight was impacted by the heavy snow removal and ramp conditions this morning. Unfortunately, that is correct - the wrong bags were loaded. That additional delay resulted in the crew exceeding their duty time. We are rescheduling this flight for Monday and again are deeply sorry for this disruption.

We do everything we can to get a flight in the air and passengers to their destination, including boarding a flight in the hope that conditions will improve enough to let us operate. Unfortunately, events sometimes prevent us from completing a flight but that does not lessen our commitment to safe, reliable operations and to the comfort and care of our customers."

“We have house reservations, we have excursions planned, I don’t know, how do you recoup all that money?" asked Bueno.

Passengers said the issue of lost money must be addressed but some have made alternative plans for the night.

"We're going to go to her house and have a good time tonight that's how we'll cope," said Andress.

MSP reported more than 300 delays and over 180 cancellations Saturday just a day after more than 8 inches of snow fell Friday night.

