Flooding prompts evacuations at IDS Center

“The safety of IDS Center tenants and visitors is our top priority," read a statement from building owner Accesso. "Following a routine replacement of our water meter by the City of Minneapolis yesterday, a water expansion tank in our chiller room overflowed, and this impacted some of our electrical equipment. Out of an abundance of caution, we have evacuated the impacted floors of the building, starting at the 26th floor, and turned off the power to that area to allow the electrical equipment to dry out.”