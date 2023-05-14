Flooding forces evacuations in southern Minnesota town

The town of Comfrey is home to roughly 300 residents.

COMFREY, Minn. — Residents of a small town in southern Minnesota were forced to leave their homes after continuous rain led to flooding.

Many residents of the small town spent the day trying to minimize the damages from the flooding.

"I've never seen it like this, other people in town said it flooded real bad in '93, but they thought they had the problem solved," said resident Bob Vierkamp.

MORE: This is the scene just south of Downtown Comfrey. Residents tell me the water is up to 2 foot deep in some spots. The apartments to the right have been surrounded with sandbags. @KARE11 pic.twitter.com/zOAwweUZfz — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) May 14, 2023

The region was also struck by 14 tornadoes in 1998 that left two killed and 21 injured.

"This is a devastation again, just like the tornado," added Vierkamp.

The town received 4.3 inches of rain from May 12 to May 14, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network.

"What they received in those two days is what they usually receive in the entire month of May," said KARE 11 Meteorologist Jamie Kagol.

