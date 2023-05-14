Flooding forces evacuations in southern Minnesota town

COMFREY, Minn. — Residents of a small town in southern Minnesota were forced to leave their homes after continuous rain led to flooding.
Many residents of the small town spent the day trying to minimize the damages from the flooding.
"I've never seen it like this, other people in town said it flooded real bad in '93, but they thought they had the problem solved," said resident Bob Vierkamp.
The region was also struck by 14 tornadoes in 1998 that left two killed and 21 injured.
"This is a devastation again, just like the tornado," added Vierkamp.
The town received 4.3 inches of rain from May 12 to May 14, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network.
"What they received in those two days is what they usually receive in the entire month of May," said KARE 11 Meteorologist Jamie Kagol.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.