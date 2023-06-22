FLOTUS to visit Minneapolis Saturday

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is scheduled to touchdown at MSP on Saturday amid an already jam-packed weekend in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — "Minneapolis Hits Different."

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is scheduled to touchdown on Saturday amid an already jam-packed weekend in Minneapolis. The city will also host the annual Twin Cities Pride Festival and two nights of Taylor Swift at U.S. Bank Stadium, beginning Friday.

In a statement Thursday, FLOTUS' office said Biden would arrive at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport around noon before making remarks at a political event.

The statement said Biden will follow those remarks with a local stop to celebrate Pride month. The details of this stop have not been made public.

While Minneapolis celebrates all weekend long, Biden will take off sometime in the afternoon to get to another appearance that night in Nashville.

The First Lady's visit comes after her husband, President Joe Biden, delivered remarks in April at the Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley. Vice President Kamala Harris also came to Minnesota in February to speak at St. Cloud's New Flyer of America.

